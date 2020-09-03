Meghan Markle, Prince Harry’s production contract follows in the footsteps of this royal family.

On Wednesday Meghan Markle and Prince harry have Made a production contract with Netflix -Long speculated movements after they gave up royal duties.

In the deal documentary Script content and family-friendly material.

Although it was expected to enter the media industry Duchess and Duchess of Sussex It wasn’t the first royal family to jump into business.

Prince edwardThe youngest son of Queen Elizabeth II, Previously owned a production company called Ardent Productions.

Founded in 1993 after Edward (now 56), the company was founded after serving in the Marine Corps and is said to have focused on television and stage production. People Magazine.

Ardent made a well-received documentary about Prince Edward, Duke of Windsor, but other than that, he relatively hated it.

2002 year tutelary Representatives of more successful companies published an article that Ardent called “a sad joke in the industry.”

The company only reported one year of revenue when Edward didn’t charge £50,000 per year for a stable in Bagshot Park.

The company also said that when two film crews broke in Prince williams University of St. Privacy while studying at Andrews. The filming took place without Edward knowing it, according to the outlet.

In 2002, Edward left the company and performed his royal duties full-time. The company was dissolved in 2003.

Meghan (39) and Harry (35) have signed a multi-year contract with the streaming service.

“Our focus is on creating content that is both informative and hopeful.” New York Times. “As new parents, creating an inspiring family program is also important to us.” They added that Netflix’s “unprecedented approach will help us share influential content that drives action.”

Netflix has 191 million subscribers worldwide as of September 2020.

“We are very proud that they have chosen Netflix as their creative home, and we share stories with them that can help build resilience and increase the understanding of all viewers,” said Ted Sarados, Netflix’s co-CEO and Chief Content Officer. I am happy to convey.” declaration.

Markle has no plans to play in front of the camera again, but she already has her voice Commentary on an elephant documentaryAired on Disney earlier this year.

Jessica Napoli from Fox News contributed to this report.