Melania Trump breaks with tradition by not inviting a successor to the White House

JN / Agent Today at 00:01

Melania Trump, the first woman in the United States, broke a tradition by not inviting her successor, Joe Biden’s wife Jill Biden, to a private visit to the White House before the transfer of power.

“Melania Trump will be the first modern first lady in the White House not to invite a woman to replace her for a ‘tour’ of private rooms on the second and third floors,” an article on CNN reveals.

This situation is Harry S. The report also highlights a break with the tradition of meeting between Truman’s wife (1945-1953) Bess Truman and Dwight David Eisenhower’s wife (1953-1961) Mamie Eisenhower.

This tradition was maintained and emphasized for a moment by Laura Bush, who showed her daughters Jenna and Barbara Bush, Sasha and Malia Obama “how to slide over the presidential parade.”

Michael Obama also called Melania Trump, following a traditionally considered performance among first ladies.

“It’s not surprising that Melania Trump ignored this social norm. All the leaders of a time – and their wives – felt the pain of defeat, but unlike her husband, none of them refused to accept the election results.” , Kate Anderson Brower, author of three books on the ins and outs of the White House, made a point.

Brewer notes that when Betty Ford became angry when her husband Gerald Ford lost the presidency in 1976, she welcomed her successor, Rosalyn Carter, despite canceling the meeting twice.

On the other hand, the author highlights the transition from ‘bushes’ to Obama as “the most gentle in modern history”.

Laura Bush, the first woman to leave, invited Michael Obama to the White House twice: once alone and once with her daughters.

George W.. According to a report, the rooms that Bush’s wife (2001-2009) considered the most preferred by Sasha and Malia as the first stop on a tour of the Presidential Palace, then 7 and 10 years old.

Former Presidents Bill Clinton and George W. Bush at the inauguration of Joe Biden. Bush and Barack Obama should attend, and they and their wives will then deposit the crown with the new president of the United States. Flowers from the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier.