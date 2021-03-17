Melissa McCarthy shares footage of her recovery after being bitten by giant spider in Australia – Monet

+



Melissa McCarthy and a spider of the same species that bit her (Photo: reproduction and disclosure)

Actress Melissa McCarthy moved her suitcase and took care of her husband Ben Falcone and their two daughters in Australia to film the ‘Nine Perfect Strangers’ miniseries and, more recently, the Marvel movie’ Thor: Love and Thunder ‘. If moving to a place of paradisiacal landscapes to earn a few million dollars may seem irresistible, know that the actress was in difficulty. Precisely because of the exotic – and dangerous – fauna of the country.

Melissa McCarthy shows off her family while in Australia (Photo: instagram reproduction)

In your instagram, the 50-year-old actress revealed she was bitten by a hunting spider during her trip, sharing a hilarious video of herself lying on the bed with bandages on her hands, neck and head. In the post, Melissa is first seen in an interview saying, “I love that all bugs and creatures are going to kill you.” The video is cut out for her on a bed with an expression of pain (but already out of danger).

Melissa McCarthy (Photo: Instagram reproduction)

In the caption of the article, the actress wrote: ‘After professing my love for Australian creatures for InStyle magazine, someone quickly reminded me that I was conveniently forgetting the results of some of these bites’ magic ‘.’ ”

The actress was bitten by a spider whose legs can reach up to six inches in length. The animal, which normally uses its venom to immobilize its prey, attacks humans when intimidated or recognizes danger to their chicks or eggs. The bite of any of these spiders can cause effects such as swelling and pain at the site, nausea, headache, vomiting, irregular heartbeat, and heart palpitations.