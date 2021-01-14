Memories that excite Keanu Reeves fans

Keanu Reeves is a big movie star from the 90s.

But his career really began in the mid-1980s. At that time, there were those who recognized him for his work.

In an interview (via Showbiz Seat Sheet) to promote one’s quota giveaway in 2003, Keanu Reeves revealed the memory of her first recognition as an actor.

“It was in a theater in Westwood, Los Angeles. I went to buy ice cream with my friend. ”

“It’s a very hot day. When I went to pay for ice cream, the boy said, ‘Aren’t you that killer young actor?’

“I said yes, it was me. He then gave me ice cream for free and said he was a fan of Killer Youth. ”

Killer Youth is a 1986 American drama film directed by Tim Hunter, written by Neil Jimenez and starring Crispin Clover, Keanu Reeves, Ion Sky Leach, Daniel Roebuck and Dennis Hopper.

The film follows a group of young people in the city of Northern California who are forced to deal with the murder of their friend Jamie, played by Danny Deeds, and the disposal of his body.

Screenwriter Jimenez based his script on the 1981 assassination of Marcy Renee Conrad in Milbidas, California.

Filmed in Los Angeles in 1986, the film premiered at the Toronto International Film Festival that year before being purchased for distribution by Island Pictures, giving a theatrical release in the United States in May 1987.

Many critics praised the film’s performance, the theme of which many critics classified as a contemporary horror film. In 1986, he won the Best Picture award at the Independent Spirit Awards.

Keenu Reeves will return to cinema at Matrix 4. The premiere takes place in December.