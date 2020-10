Men’s Basketball Conference Schedule Announced

Big 12 will kick off the 2020-21 Men’s Basketball Conference season on December 6th, with each program playing two league matches before Christmas break.

The double-round robin format ends on Saturday, February 27th, with makeup games available next week. The Phillips 66 Big 12 Men’s Basketball Championship will take place from March 10th to 13th at the T-Mobile Center (formerly Sprint Center) in Kansas City.

All dates are subject to change. Time and television names will be disclosed where possible.

The schedule is attached below.

December 6th (Sun)

TCU Oklahoma

December 13 (Sun)

Baylor in Texas

Tuesday, December 15th

Kansas, Iowa

Wednesday, December 16

Oklahoma TCU

Thursday, December 17

Texas Tech’s Kansas

Friday, december 18

Iowa, West Virginia

Saturday 19th December

Baylor, Kansas State University

December 20 (Sun)

Oklahoma, Texas

Tuesday, December 22

West Virginia, Kansas

Oklahoma Texas Tech University

January 2 (Sat)

Baylor, Iowa State University

Texas, Kansas

TCU in Kansas State

Oklahoma’s West Virginia

Texas Tech University Oklahoma

Monday, January 4th

West Virginia, Oklahoma

Tuesday, January 5

TCU Kansas

Iowa, Texas

Texas Tech University Kansas

Wednesday, January 6

Oklahoma in Baylor

January 9 (Sat)

Texas Tech University, Iowa

Oklahoma, Kansas

TCU Baylor

West Virginia of Texas

Tuesday, January 12

Baylor’s West Virginia

Oklahoma’s TCU

Kansas, Oklahoma

Wednesday, January 13

Kansas to Iowa

Texas Tech in Texas

January 16 (Sat)

Kansas Iowa State

Oklahoma State Oklahoma

Kansas, Texas

Baylor of Texas Tech

TCU of West Virginia

Monday, January 18

Kansas at Baylor

Tuesday, January 19

Oklahoma Kansas

Oklahoma, West Virginia

Wednesday, January 20

Iowa State Texas

TCU’s Texas Tech

January 23 (Sat)

West Virginia, Kansas

Oklahoma Kansas

Oklahoma State University Baylor

TCU Texas

Texas Tech, Iowa

Monday, January 25

Oklahoma, Iowa

Texas Tech in West Virginia

Tuesday, January 26

Kansas TCU

Oklahoma, Texas

Wednesday, January 27

Baylor Kansas State

Monday, February 1

Oklahoma at Texas Tech

Tuesday, February 2

West Virginia, Iowa

Kansas State Kansas State

Baler of texas

Wednesday, February 3

Oklahoma State of TCU

February 6 (Sat)

Baylor’s TCU

Kansas State Texas Tech University

Oklahoma Iowa

Oklahoma State Texas

Kansas at West Virginia

Monday, February 8

Oklahoma State of Kansas

Tuesday, February 9

Kansas State Texas

TCU Iowa State

West Virginia at Texas Tech

Wednesday, February 10

Oklahoma’s Baylor

February 13 (Sat)

Baylor’s Texas Tech

Kansas, Iowa

Oklahoma Kansas

TCU in Texas

Oklahoma, West Virginia

Monday, February 15

Baylor of West Virginia

Tuesday, February 16

Kansas at Kansas State

Oklahoma Texas

Oklahoma to Iowa

Wednesday, February 17

Texas Tech’s TCU

February 20 (Sat)

Oklahoma State of Baylor

Iowa State University Oklahoma

Texas Tech University in Kansas

TCU Kansas State

West Virginia of Texas

Monday, February 22

TCU West Virginia

Texas Kansas

Tuesday, February 23

Baylor’s Iowa State

Oklahoma, Kansas

Oklahoma State Texas Tech University

February 27 (Sat)

TCU in Iowa State

Baylor of Kansas

Oklahoma State of Oklahoma

Texas at Texas Tech

West Virginia, Kansas

March 10-13

Phillips 66 Big 12 Championship