Messi criticizes former Barcelona president: “I know I need to go to a psychologist

Dec 28, 2020 0 Comments
This Sunday, the Argentine star addressed the controversial request to leave Barcelona last summer and criticized former Catalan club president Joseph Maria Bardomu.

Marked by a soap opera as protagonist with Lionel Messi last summer. The Argentine star told Barcelona, ​​the club he had represented since 2000/2001, to leave for “ProFox” (a service used to send documents urgently with proof of delivery). After a lot of painting and some controversy, Messi went back and stayed, but he did not fail to criticize then-Catalan President Joseph Maria Bartomeu, who resigned in October.

“I will do this again,” he said in an interview with Spanish channel La Sexta. “In the previous six months, I had told the president that I was leaving, and I asked him for help. He always said no. I’m so grateful for everything the club has given me, I love the club and the city. I thought I had completed a cycle. I knew it would be a change with the people, and I wanted to continue to fight for the championship, for the championship and for more titles. I am calm, “said the 33-year-old. A psychologist “.

. , Day by day, I do what I have to do, but I do not do it “.

Messi, recently Broke the record of Peale, addressed Childhood statue death, Maradona, November 25: “I was at home, I got a message from my dad, I turned on the TV, I know … crazy, I could not believe it. We knew Diego was not okay, but no one could have imagined it. It’s a terrible thing.” he said.

