Messi wants to play in the United States

Barcelona captain Lionel Messi has said he hopes to play in the United States one day, but is unsure of his future when his contract expires in June.

The 33-year-old Argentina striker could start negotiations with foreign clubs in January.

Speculation about his future has been intense since he submitted a transfer request in August.

In an interview with Jordi Évole, Messi said: “I’ve always thought about living in the United States and playing in this league. I don’t know if it’s going to happen, but it’s a dream I have. It wouldn’t be good for me to say what I’m going to do because I don’t know either. In the future, I see myself more as a sports director than a coach.

“I still don’t know what I’m going to do,” Messi told Spanish TV station La Sexta.

“Right now the most important thing is to focus on the team and to finish the season well, to focus on trying to win trophies and not get distracted by other things.”

Barcelona, ​​who failed to win a trophy last season, are fifth in La Liga after their worst start to the campaign in 33 years.

Since joining the club at 13, Messi has become the club’s top scorer, won 10 La Liga championships, the Champions League four times and the Ballon d’Or – awarded to the best player in the world – six times.

His controversial summer request to leave Barcelona came after clashes with club president Josep Maria Bartomeu, who resigned in October.

Messi described Bartomeu’s reign as “a disaster”.