Meteorite that crashed in UK may give clues to solar system – Revista Galileu

The rock that fell in England is a carbonaceous condrite

On the night of February 28, just before 10 p.m., residents of the county of Gloucestershire, England, witnessed a phenomenon that could open doors in the field of astronomy: a “fireball” crossing the sky. Based on the meteorite’s initial analyzes, scientists expect new discoveries to be made about the formation of the solar system, which occurred 4.6 billion years ago.

The meteorite fell in a garage in the small town of Winchcombe. At first, the residents of the residence heard only a noise similar to that of a painting falling from the wall, but they could not see anything. The next morning, they found black fragments outside the house and contacted the UK Meteor Observation Network (UKMON), which forwarded the case to the London Museum of Natural History.

“It looks a bit like coal,” he said, on a note, researcher Ashley King. “It’s black, but much softer and more fragile. This is very exciting for us, because this type of meteorite is incredibly rare and contains important clues about our origins, ”he says.

Seen by about a thousand witnesses, the rock is made up of minerals and organic compounds, including amino acids, and classified as carbonaceous chondrite. “There are around 65,000 known meteorites in the world and only 51 of them are carbonaceous chondrites,” says expert Sara Russell.

It is believed that, because it is a carbonaceous chondrite, the Winchcombe meteorite was part of an asteroid that was born when the planets were still being born and brought water to Earth, helping to the formation of the oceans. Such conditions make the material one of the most primitive and purest in the solar system, and as a result, researchers hope to gain insightful information about the formation of water, amino acids, and planets.

“Meteorites like this are relics from the beginning of the solar system,” notes Russell. For these reasons, carbonaceous chondrites are also important targets for certain space missions, such as Hayabusa2 and OSIRIS-REx. The first returned to Earth in December 2020 with 4.5 grams of this type of rock. The second is expected to return in 2023 with around 60 grams. The meteorite found at Winchcombe, meanwhile, weighs nearly 300 grams.

Another point that makes this meteorite special is the fact that it has been seen and recorded by several people, as the images helped scientists find out where the rock came from. Although it is not possible to identify the exact asteroid that gave rise to the meteorite, the UK Fireball Alliance (UKFall) claims that the carbonaceous chondrite originated from regions of the asteroid belt between the orbits of Mars. and Jupiter.

It is also the first meteorite recovered in the United Kingdom in 30 years. “I was a doctoral student when this last happened and have been waiting ever since,” says Russell. “I’ve always wanted to study carbonaceous condritis, it’s a dream come true,” he concludes.