Detroit – The weather is playing as expected today and tonight in terms of the massive, devastating winter storm that will trigger New England.

We’ll be on the extreme northwest perimeter of the system’s extensive rain shield, so light snow will form across southeastern Michigan as soon as a layer of dry air is able to moisten the top – this should happen in the morning, just north of the I-69 corridor as the snow progresses.

Before it subsides, it will be snowing until this afternoon.

After all, I think many of us will get an inch of accumulation, with 1-2 inches of snow possible in some areas of Lenovo, Monroe and the southeastern Wayne districts. When these numbers fluctuate a little bit, it won’t be a big snowstorm for us as it is outside the East.

Wednesday should reach a maximum of 30 to 30 (0 to 1 degree Celsius). East-northeast winds at 10 to 15 mph.

Today’s sunrise is at 7:56 a.m., today’s sunset is at 5:02 p.m.

Wednesday night the snow is falling (you will catch the longest in the southern zone, which is why you will have the highest amount). Decrease in mid-20s (-4 to -3 degrees Celsius).

Snow with clouds on Thursday is still possible – but I did not expect much if there was any accumulation. 30 to 30 (0 to 1 செல் C) max.

Mostly cloudy Thursday night, low in mid-20s (-5 to -4 degrees Celsius).

Partly cloudy with a chance of showers on Friday, 30 degrees Celsius to mid-30s.

A weak pre-Saturday appears to produce some light rain and / or snowfall, however that day will begin. Near 40 degrees (4 to 5 degrees Celsius).

Sunday is often cloudy with morning snow. Again a maximum of 40 degrees (4 to 5 degrees Celsius).

Long-distance models this morning are promoting a strong winter lead late into the festival (Wednesday), with Christmas Eve Day Lake effect likely to snow. Will they be enough to give us a white Christmas? It depends very much on the exact airway that marks where those lake effect bands are set. Fingers crossed! 30 to 30 (0 to 1 degree Celsius) Thursday high.

On Christmas Day it is slightly cloudy and cold, close to 30 degrees (-1 degrees Celsius).

Apparently, we’m still more than a week away from Christmas, so these details may change.

Wait, I will post you!