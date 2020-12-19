Mexico City will take ‘extraordinary measures’ to stop the rise in Govt-19 deaths

Its neighboring state of Mexico will also impose these measures, which will include the suspension of all essential activities from December 19 to January 10, 2021.
Hospitals in the area are almost 75% efficient and authorities are working to control the spread of infections.
Alfredo del Maso, Governor of the State of Mexico, said, “We are now at the level we were at at the height of the June epidemic.
Mexico City has a population of about 9 million, but this increases to 21.7 million when it covers a large metropolitan area.
Meanwhile, Mexico City Mayor Claudia Sheinbaum called on all citizens to abide by the rules. He called for “an extraordinary effort so that anyone who is seriously ill can always have a hospital bed.”
In October, Sheinbaum himself discovered the virus.
Both Mexico City and the State of Mexico are now placed on the “red level”, the highest measure of the country’s Stoplight Alert system for Covit-19 controls.
“It needs to be clear that 2020 and 2021 will be very special years for humanity,” Lopez-Cadell said, urging people to skip parties and reunions during the holidays and save them for a date instead.
While only essential sectors such as transportation, energy, health and construction remain open, the closure of indoor dining includes drastic measures.