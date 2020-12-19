Mexico City will take ‘extraordinary measures’ to stop the rise in Govt-19 deaths

Its neighboring state of Mexico will also impose these measures, which will include the suspension of all essential activities from December 19 to January 10, 2021.

Hospitals in the area are almost 75% efficient and authorities are working to control the spread of infections.

Alfredo del Maso, Governor of the State of Mexico, said, “We are now at the level we were at at the height of the June epidemic.

Mexico City has a population of about 9 million, but this increases to 21.7 million when it covers a large metropolitan area.