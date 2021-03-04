MI5 strengthens security of potential Kremlin targets

THE MI5 has decided to step up security around potential Kremlin targets living in the UK. Russia has an “active interest” in a group of people, two senior agents told Sky News.

“The reason why we have a very developed knowledge of people at risk (…) is that we know that the Russian state continues to take an interest in people who we consider to be at risk,” said one of the agents.

“And it’s not passive interest. It’s a very active interest. We think they’re probably still trying to collect information from people. To what end? It’s not immediately clear, but we won’t run the risk of finding out that the information they collect is intended for some sort of physical attack, ”he added.

The poisoning of Sergei and Yulia Skripal in Salisbury in 2018 remains fresh in the memory of MI5 agents. Russia has always denied being involved in the poisoning with the nervous agent Novichok.

The number of people who have had their protection strengthened is in the order of two figures. MI5 is not releasing names, but the list is expected to include former Russian agents, as was the case with Skripal, well-connected Russian citizens, as well as people of other nationalities who may be considered ill-suited. comfortable for the Kremlin.

MI5 also believes that Russia is in a hurry to rebuild its spy network in the UK, after its agents were kicked out of the Russian embassy on British soil after the attack on Salisbury.

For Sky News, the two MI5 agents admitted that the intelligence agency was surprised by the daring attack on Sergei and Yulia Skripal. “We probably haven’t calculated how determined and ruthless our opponent can be,” said one of the officers.

