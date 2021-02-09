Michael Obama announces children’s series on Netflix: ‘Kids will love this’

The former First Lady will lead an attraction talking about healthy eating, which debuts in March

Revelation / Netflix Michael Obama thought about the ‘Waffles + Mochi’ series that helps feed babies



Former First Lady of the United States Michael Obama On Tuesday, 9th, it was announced on Instagram that it will make its debut next March 16th Netflix A children’s series starring her and two puppets called Waffles and Mochi. “This is something I’ve been working on for a while, and I’m so glad I was finally able to tell you about this project. It’s all about good food: finding it, cooking it and of course eating it. These two friends [os fantoches] It will take us on adventures around the world to explore new products and try new recipes. Kids will love it, but I know adults will laugh a lot too – write some more recipes. ” Barack Obama.

“Waffles + Mochi”Is an extension of the work that Michael has done since he was First lady Supporting healthy habits aimed at the health of children. “To be very honest, I would love to have a project like this when my daughters are young. I know this is going to be a tough time for many families, and I hope this delightful series will bring a little light and laughter to homes around the world,” he explained. Much appreciated. “This is a wonderful cause. We definitely need a program like this to educate children and families about the values ​​of healthy eating,” wrote one follower. We need to give more information to young children about it, “said another.