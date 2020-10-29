Michele Roberts, head of the NBPA, said the players’ reaction to the start date on December 22 was overwhelmingly negative.

The December 22 start date proposed by the NBA has always been ambitious. The NBA Finals ended on October 11th, with two contestants Los Angeles Lakers. Miami heat -You should take a break of about 2 months before playing the meaningful game again. Factors Potential December 1st training camp starts That period is shorter. Naturally, there was a backlash within the union.

Several players, including some superstars, are arguing that the league must wait until Martin Luther King Day on January 18th to start the season. According to Chris Haynes of Yahoo. They prefer the free contract to start on December 1. Potential starting November 20 It will come two days after the NBA draft. Shams Charania of The Athletic in an interview with NBPA Managing Director Michele Roberts Reflect those feelings.

“Given everything that needs to be addressed between now and December 22nd, it goes against common sense that everything can be done on time, given that there will be financial risks if the start date is delayed,” Roberts said. Athletic. “Our players have the right to have a runway so they can plan their start soon. The overwhelming reaction of the players I received to this offer was negative.”

Although the NBPA has not ruled out accepting December 22 as a start date, the negotiations do not seem close to resolution. Friday, October 30 is the current deadline for the two sides to notify them of plans to refuse to agree to collective bargaining, but according to Roberts, no agreement will be reached until then.

“The unions and players are analyzing all the information and will not be in a rush,” Roberts said. Athletic. “We are requesting and receiving data from the parties involved, and we will proceed with a response proposal as quickly as possible. I have no reason to believe that I will make a decision by Friday. I can’t think in a word until Friday, and I wouldn’t think so. It’s a date.”

There are pros and cons to both sides of this problem. Many leagues, especially the best players and teams, have spent months in the Orlando Bubble with limited access to family, friends and the outside world. Players have described it as mentally exhausting, and for those who have stayed long enough, the experience is still likely to have a physical impact. You won’t want to jump into basketball right after that. Players want to recover as human as possible.

The Lakers are at the front of the line. Danny Green Appeared on The Ringer NBA Show earlier this week, Some players In fact, if it starts on December 22nd, you might even skip the beginning of the season.

“I think it’s like’I won’t be there’ when most people say we start in December,” Green said. “If we had to guess that we don’t have many young men and rookies because we have a lot of vets on our team, we probably have 3 or 4 young guys and rookies. If we say we’re lucky enough, we can get the same team back. [Rajon Rondo] Dwight in Grade 15 [Howard] In the 17th grade [LeBron James] It’s the 18th year, these players have played the whole season. Bron played in the finals for 10 of 17 years. It’s mentally incredible. I didn’t expect to see him there if it’s burdensome to do so and I want to start over quickly and I won’t be able to see him during the first months of the season. He will probably work with us, but he doesn’t want people to be there or willing to show up. “

Of course, not everyone has seen bubbles. The eight worst teams in the NBA haven’t played anything meaningful since March. Players on these teams will want to start earlier and get things going. If all of these teams are ranked, it would be one thing. But remember some of the league’s most important franchises, including: Golden State Warriors and New York Knicks, Belongs to that group.

One thing that affects all players is the financial impact of an earlier start date. The NBA estimates that starting December 22 will be worth about $500 million more than starting mid-January. Some players are ready to give up the extra money. Obviously some don’t. Union leader CJ McCollum Estimated during the pandemic 25% of players make a living for their salary.. Some players need every penny they can get.

While the players appear to be split, the NBA appears to be planning a start on December 22nd. Ringer’s Kevin O’Connor reported on Wednesday. The league has been calling with the general managers and team leaders from December 22nd to discuss the details of the 72-match season ending in July before the start of the Olympics. Whatever the schedule, one factor that can be applied is the league’s plans to reduce travel by introducing a series like MLB where the team plays multiple times in a row.

Negotiations are still ongoing. It is still possible that players will use this start date as leverage in other areas, such as lowering escrow withholding or a higher percentage of basketball-related income. However, concerns about the beginning of December are true. The NBA is a star-led league. It makes no sense to put this burden on the best and most marketable teams by shortening the offseason. The last thing the league has to do when the plague strikes Lakers Unfavorably.