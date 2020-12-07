Michigan prepares for training, with growing confidence in the state of the Ohio state game

After all, you can play the game.

Last week, the Ohio State vs. Michigan game was in serious danger as Michigan suspended all individual team activities after the COVID-19 issues and canceled last week’s game against Illinois.

But as of Monday, distrust from Ann Arbor seems to be on the rise as Michigan is reportedly getting ready to start limited workouts on Monday as well as this week’s game against Ohio State.

Sources: There is a lot of optimism from Michigan today. They are getting ready to train, which is a good sign to play the Ohio State game. – பீட் தமெல் (etPeteThamel) December 7, 2020

Right now the plan is to let me know that Michigan needs to train today and tomorrow. The team should meet now. I do not know if this is a “sign” that they are playing – it is a sign that they are trying to play, that the game is going to happen and they are not ready to make that leap yet – Angel (Angeles) December 7, 2020

I have been informed that Michigan is getting ready as the OSU game is about to take place. No word yet on returning to training, but expect to hear something soon. It is doubtful that we will get a definite answer in the OSU game today, but it will be a positive sign if team activities resume. – AbyAustinMeek December 7, 2020

Source: # Michigan Today is expected to take the first step back to playing later; The Wolverines plan to return to the field this afternoon, but this will not be a routine, and they are not yet out in the woods. – Bruce Feldman (ruBruceFeldmanCFB) December 7, 2020

# Michigan Ensures that its medical staff has allowed the group to “start limited exercise”. – Adam Rittenberg (SPESPNRittenberg) December 7, 2020

The state of Ohio took a similar stance last Monday, with the Buckeyes team returning to action with limited workouts on Monday before returning to full training on Tuesday.

So far this season, the only Big Ten team to suspend team action due to positive COVID-19 tests has canceled only one game since the Buckies canceled the game against Ohio State and Illinois, but returned last week against Michigan State. If Michigan can play in the state of Ohio, it will become second place.

If the game is actually canceled, it will mark the first year that Ohio State and Michigan have not met on the football field since the 1917 season – before the Bucks even won a game in the series.

The total number of regular season matches of the canceled game Buckeye will be dropped below the six required to qualify for the Big Ten Championship game, unless Ohio State can plan an alternative game.

Last month, Big Ten approved a process to plan a new game against another Big Ten team, the same week if both of their games were canceled by the opponent due to COVID-19 issues, given that both teams were not dealing with the ‘COVID-19 explosions themselves and playing the new game that week Schedule by Wednesday.