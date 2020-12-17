Michigan state football game vs. Maryland canceled again

Chris Solari



Michigan State Football-Maryland Redux has now been canceled

Saturday’s Big Ten Champions Week game between the Spartans and the Terrapins has been suspended for the second time in a month due to problems with COVID-19 in Maryland’s plan. The Derbes have suspended all team activities, and the game is not scheduled for a third time.

“We fought two opponents each week: we were the right team on the field and Gov.” Maryland coach Michael Loxley said in a statement. “Together, we enjoyed great heights and we are very disappointed that we were not able to test ourselves on the field against Michigan.

The two teams were originally scheduled to meet on November 21st That match was postponed. They are the only two games this season for the Spartans (2-5) to be disrupted by COVID-19.

It is unclear whether MSU will try to find another adversary. Otherwise, the Spartans are waiting to see if there will be an auction for one of the declining bowl games. The NCAA has ruled out success requirements this season due to infection and cancellation. Coach Mel Tucker said on Tuesday he would like to play in a bowl if his first year plan is completed.

“If you tell us to play, I want to play,” he said. “I like to play, I like to train, I like to compete. I want to have more training time with our guys, nurture our guys, see how far we can take this team and what this team might change before turning the page on our official conditioning plan, and then lead them to the spring ball and things like that. I like to play as much as possible. ”

“I’m used to a lot of football practice. I play a lot more games than this. Shoot, if we can get anything, I want to play, man. If I could do a pickup game somewhere unofficially, I would do it. We should play football.”

If the Spartans finish playing in 2020, their two wins since Madi Waters went 2-9 in 1982 are the lowest wins of the infection-compressed season. MSU has won two or fewer games in program history, five times in program history, four of which occurred between 1917 when the program began. Mark Tantonio (2016), George Pearls (1991) and Duffy Doug Hardy (three times) all had three winning seasons.

The third game scheduled for Big Ten Champions Week has been ruined due to coward issues, the most in a week this season. Michigan’s game against Iowa halted Due to persistent problems Wolverine football The program, and the Indiana-Burdo game were suspended for a second second week under a mutual agreement due to viral concerns for both teams.

