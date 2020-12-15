Michigan’s Big Ten Champions Week game canceled in Iowa

ANN Arbor, i. – The University of Michigan athletics department announced Tuesday (Dec. 15) that the football program in Iowa will cancel its game on Saturday (Dec. 19) as part of Big Ten Champions Week. The decision was made after consultation with medical experts, health consultants and university administration.

“According to the Big Ten Govt-19 medical policies and health guidelines, we are without a significant number of players for this week’s game,” he said. Ward Manual , Donald R. Shepard is the director of athletics. “The pair are in a normal mood due to injury, and we don’t have enough players on the multi-level teams to field a team in Iowa. There are more student-athletes this week compared to last week and the week before.

“The number of positive tests over the last three weeks, which requires a 21-day non-availability period, and the contact tracking requirements associated with those numbers have pushed the list of currently unavailable student-athletes over 50. This is a very unfortunate situation, and we are disappointed that our program will not end the season against hockey. .

“I’m very proud of our players trying to get on the field, but the numbers did not support us getting on the field on Saturday. It’s a very challenging and difficult 2020 for everyone. We want to make sure we do the right thing for our student-athletes every step of the way. Ensures welfare. “