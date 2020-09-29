Microsoft 365 suffers a major outage

Microsoft MSFT “We are investigating issues affecting access to multiple items.365 service. We are working hard to figure out the overall impact and will provide more information soon. ” In a tweet 5:44 pm ET.

The company indicated Services affected include Microsoft Teams, including Outlook.com, Office.com, Power Platform, Dynamics365, and Teams Live Event.

“Existing customer sessions are not affected, and any user logged into the existing session can continue the session,” the company’s status page said.

According to Down Detector, a website that tracks internet outages, users have reported problems with logins, server connections, and Outlook. The downtime started around 5pm EST for Office 365. Depending on the site