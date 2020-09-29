Home Tech Microsoft 365 suffers a major outage

Sep 29, 2020 0 Comments
“We are investigating issues affecting access to multiple items. Microsoft (MSFT) 365 service. We are working hard to figure out the overall impact and will provide more information soon. ” In a tweet 5:44 pm ET.
The company indicated Services affected include Microsoft Teams, including Outlook.com, Office.com, Power Platform, Dynamics365, and Teams Live Event.

“Existing customer sessions are not affected, and any user logged into the existing session can continue the session,” the company’s status page said.

According to Down Detector, a website that tracks internet outages, users have reported problems with logins, server connections, and Outlook. The downtime started around 5pm EST for Office 365. Depending on the site.
Microsoft thought the outage was due to a recent platform change. Initially, But later indicated “I haven’t seen any successful connection growth after rolling back the recent changes. We are working to evaluate additional mitigation solutions while investigating the root cause.”
The company said We will “confirm the improvement of several services after applying the mitigation steps” and “continue to monitor the services to ensure complete recovery”.

