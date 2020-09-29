Home Economy Microsoft 365 suffers a major outage

Microsoft 365 suffers a major outage

Sep 29, 2020 0 Comments
Microsoft 365 suffers a major outage
“We are investigating issues affecting access to multiple items. Microsoft (MSFT) 365 service. We are working hard to figure out the overall impact and will provide more information soon. ” In a tweet 5:44 pm ET.
The company indicated Services affected include Microsoft Teams, including Outlook.com, Office.com, Power Platform, Dynamics365, and Teams Live Event.

“Existing customer sessions are not affected, and any user logged into the existing session can continue the session,” the company’s status page said.

According to Down Detector, a website that tracks internet outages, users have reported problems with logins, server connections, and Outlook. The downtime started around 5pm EST for Office 365. Depending on the site.
Microsoft thought the outage was due to a recent platform change. Initially, But later indicated “I haven’t seen any successful connection growth after rolling back the recent changes. We are working to evaluate additional mitigation solutions while investigating the root cause.”
The company said We will “confirm the improvement of several services after applying the mitigation steps” and “continue to monitor the services to ensure complete recovery”.

READ  Why just one strategist is wondering regardless of whether the trade of a life time is on its past legs

You May Also Like

Virgin Galactic SPCE stocks rise after more Wall Street support

Virgin Galactic SPCE stocks rise after more Wall Street support

Amazon Prime Day starts on October 13.

Amazon Prime Day starts on October 13.

Bank of China launches enforcement action on Anil Ambani's worldwide assets

Bank of China launches enforcement action on Anil Ambani’s worldwide assets

My Uber Driver Mask Case

My Uber Driver Mask Case

Tesla’s new homemade battery is in a test vehicle on the road today

As the team rolls out more "suspicious addresses", the KuCoin hack is nearing $200 million.

As the team rolls out more “suspicious addresses”, the KuCoin hack is nearing $200 million.

About the Author: Max Grant

Devoted web lover. Food expert. Hardcore twitter maven. Thinker. Freelance organizer. Social media enthusiast. Creator. Beer buff.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *