Microsoft acquires Bethesda Softworks parent company ZeniMax.

Microsoft Agreement to acquire ZeniMax Media, Parent company Destiny and Fallout Studio Bethesda Softworks, $7.5 billion in cash. take over It follows the previous Bethesda games available on Xbox Game Pass on consoles and PCs, and Microsoft can take control of future games like Space Epic. Star field. Microsoft refers to future Bethesda games, including: Starfield, Launches on Xbox Game Pass on the day of launch on Xbox or PC.

News arrives Just as Microsoft is preparing to release two new consoles, the Xbox Series X and the Xbox Series S, Bethesda has announced Arkane’s, two already scheduled for the PlayStation 5 and PC only. Deathloop Tango Gameworks titles Ghostwire: Tokyo. Xbox president Phil Spencer has confirmed that Microsoft will respect these time-limited monopoly deals, but that future games will be “on a case-by-case” non-Xbox platform.

Microsoft will launch its next-gen console on November 10th, with preorders starting tomorrow. With this acquisition, the company’s entire list of internal studios has grown to 23 after the addition of the following Bethesda sub-studios: disgrace Developer Arkane, Wolfenstein Studio MachineGames, Destiny Maker ID software and Inner evil Studio Tango Gameworks. But Microsoft said Bethesda will retain its existing leadership.

Pete Hines, Head of Marketing at Bethesda, said, “We’re still working on the same game yesterday, and we’ve made it in the same studio we’ve been working with for years. This game we’ll be publishing.” statement.

