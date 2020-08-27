Microsoft assigns Bungie veteran to support ship Halo Infinite

Joseph Staten, a veteran of the Halo sequence, has returned to the franchise and will function on the marketing campaign for the forthcoming Halo Infinite. The information was 1st noted by Bloomberg, and Staten verified the go on Twitter.

“I’m thrilled to be a part of @Halo to help them ship Halo Infinite,” Staten states. “As the undertaking lead for the Infinite Marketing campaign, I will be supporting the team’s existing, good leaders and empowering them to do their most effective get the job done.”

Halo Infinite was planned to start alongside the Xbox Series X in November, but was delayed into subsequent yr next an underwhelming demonstration during Microsoft’s Xbox online games showcase. “We have made the challenging conclusion to change our release to 2021 to be certain the staff has enough time to provide a Halo game encounter that satisfies our eyesight,” studio head Chris Lee said at the time.

Staten’s appointment, just a few months ahead of the recreation was originally intended to ship, suggests that alterations to Halo Infinite could be substantial. At Bungie, he wrote the scripts and directed the cutscenes for the initially a few Halo video games, as very well as producing a properly-been given novel primarily based on the franchise. He was later on a writer and artistic director on Destiny just before leaving Bungie in 2013.

In brief, Staten is the person you would want on board if your intention was to make Halo Infinite feel like a return to classic Halo type. The question, then, is just how substantially get the job done demands to be performed, and how extensive the delay will flip out to be.