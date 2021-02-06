Microsoft confirms date to remove Edge legacy from Windows 10

After the upgrade and Make an array of new features available To Edge Pasado No Chromium, Microsoft confirmed the inevitable this weekend: the legacy version will finally close.
According to a post by Redmond, the table predicts that the old Edge will stop getting new features and stay On March 9 without any support.
Also, even if the user does not want to, Microsoft will Replace Edge Legacy with Chromium Edition. This should happen when the company releases the first major update of 2020, i.e. on April 13th. The table is shown below:
Another detail confirmed by Microsoft Edge Legacy removal should happen on older versions as well Do Windows 10.
- Windows 10 Edition 1803 (April 2018)
- Windows 10 Edition 1809 (October 2018)
- Windows 10 Edition 1903 (May 2019)
- Windows 10 Edition 1909 (October 2019)
- Windows 10 Edition 2004 (May 2020)
- Windows 10 Version 20H2 (October 2020)
The company also points out that Edge Chromium is already installed in version 20H2. Thus, only the legacy will be removed, and Windows 10 will finally be there There will no longer be three browsers from Microsoft.
Devoted web lover. Food expert. Hardcore twitter maven. Thinker. Freelance organizer. Social media enthusiast. Creator. Beer buff.