Microsoft confirms date to remove Edge legacy from Windows 10

After the upgrade and Make an array of new features available To Edge Pasado No Chromium, Microsoft confirmed the inevitable this weekend: the legacy version will finally close.

According to a post by Redmond, the table predicts that the old Edge will stop getting new features and stay On March 9 without any support.

Also, even if the user does not want to, Microsoft will Replace Edge Legacy with Chromium Edition. This should happen when the company releases the first major update of 2020, i.e. on April 13th. The table is shown below: