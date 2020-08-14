Microsoft confirms the Surface area Duo arrives with an unlockable bootloader

Microsoft has verified that the Floor Duo has an unlockable bootloader.

This implies that you can root it, mod it, and flash custom made ROMs on it.

There’s some good news for those people acquiring the $1,400 Microsoft Floor Duo. In addition to the actuality that the dual-screen Android unit will obtain 3 years of OS updates, Microsoft has also confirmed (h/t XDA Builders) that it’ll have an unlockable bootloader.

This usually means that you will be able to obtain root obtain to the machine, flash personalized ROMs on it, mod it, participate in all around with hidden options, and a lot more. Microsoft, however, has not confirmed if unlocking the bootloader will void the guarantee or not.

We’ll also have to hold out and check out what the modding local community comes up with for the Surface Duo. It is an high-priced system to acquire and you would not want to tinker all-around with rooting except if it is value it. Unlocking the bootloader of a telephone is a bit of a gamble. If finished incorrectly, you could end up with a bricked mobile phone, or a gadget caught on bootloop.

Yet, it is excellent to see Microsoft offering that option to people. Smartphone companies are more and more tightening protection on their devices, and getting phones that you can root or modify to your heart’s content is starting to be much less popular by the day. So who’s thinking of putting in Windows 10 on the Area Duo?

