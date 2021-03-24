Microsoft Disc is in talks to buy the Discord operating system for billions of dollars

Microsoft © AFP

Cash on delivery March 23, 2021 • 19:23

Rumors abound that it is now certain that Microsoft is in talks to buy the Descart app (a type of social network with private or public channels). Currently known figures exceed $ 10 billion (approximately 8.4 billion euros).

Recall that Microsoft acquired in 2016 Center (Professional Social Networking) $ 26.2 billion company record value and social network acquisition already failed in 2020 Dictoc.

Discord, based in San Francisco, is increasingly successful and is the most popular communication platform in the community. Player, Which allows players to communicate for free via video, voice and text. However, as a result of Govt-19 infection, this application is increasingly used.

There are reports that other negotiations may take place, with the exception of Microsoft, and sources such as Bloomberg. With other companies interested in the application, the menu is rising, however, the data is not yet official.

With more than 140 million active users per month, the site is developing its communication features so that it is no longer considered a “dedicated” tool for players. For this reason, and in the absence of agreement, the Bloomberg Discord can easily go public, leaving it fully open to investors.

A deal with Microsoft could be a more favorable scenario for Discord, with $ 130 million in revenue in 2020, making the site no longer a lucrative service.