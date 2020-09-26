Microsoft has a secret Windows XP theme that makes it look like a Mac.

Microsoft has created a secret Windows XP theme that makes your operating system look like a Mac. lately Windows XP source code leak Microsoft has released some unpublished themes that were created during early work on the operating system and during the early XP development in 2000.

One is labeled “Candy” and includes a design very similar to Apple’s Aqua interface, first introduced at the Macworld Conference & Expo in 2000. The theme is imperfect, but the Windows XP Start button and various buttons and UI elements match Apple’s Aqua.

Microsoft has never released an Aqua theme for Windows XP and I know it was used in the initial source code of the OS. Windows developers seem to have used themes as placeholders to build the theme engine for Windows XP. The theme itself is described as “whisler skin with eye candy” and marked as “internal only”. Whistler was the code name for Windows XP.

Microsoft famously moved to the blue and green Luna theme for the final version of XP, which many people called Fisher Price-esque when the OS was first released in 2001. Windows XP’s theme engine was a major update to the OS, so I allowed a third. -Party theme and lots of customization features.

Microsoft was developing Windows XP in an era of fierce competition with Apple for the desktop operating system. In the late 2000s, Apple mocked Microsoft with a banner saying “Redmond, start the copier” at its annual developer conference. Apple also Get a Mac ad campaign It focuses on the flaws of Windows, especially Windows Vista.

In the 90s and 2000s, Windows was heavily influenced by what became the classic Mac OS and later OS X. Apple specifically borrowed some Windows features such as windows, navigation, control panel, and file and folder navigation.

Leakage is a rare insight into the early development of operating systems used by millions. We have contacted Microsoft for comments on unreleased Windows XP themes and will update accordingly.