Microsoft has started the transition! The update changes the image of Windows 10

Microsoft plans to completely overhaul Windows 10. It has already slowly begun to take effect, but now it seems to be accelerating. We will have a completely updated image, rather than new features.

It is known that the next major update of Windows 10 will bring part of this change, but now Microsoft has decided to move forward. It showed everything that was going to be updated and the new update of the Insiders program was enough.

The transition from Windows 10 has already begun

A complete overhaul of Windows 10 is underway. Microsoft has already changed parts of the Start menu and does not want to stop there. This creates less contrast, with more fluid and more adjusted colors based on the image.

This change will not be limited to this component, but will reach other areas as well. The Sun Valley update will focus on File Explorer and other graphic components until the end of this year.

File Explorer Update

A Last A few hours ago, the Insiders program showed a little more. File Explorer's system icons have been changed, and they have a much more impressive image. There are new colors that are even easier to identify.

Using the well-known fluency format, File Explorer has icons dedicated to key areas of Windows 10. Thus, the desktop, downloads, documents, images and the rest are properly identified and well differentiated.

Microsoft will continue this process

This change follows another thing that happened a few months ago. In an earlier update, Microsoft decided to change the icons of major Windows 10 applications. Now, in a similar shift, the system has begun to manipulate icons.

There is still a way to go, but this is already the next image of Windows 10. It will dedicate itself to changing this part, which should be converted to the rest of the image that Microsoft will bring to your computer.