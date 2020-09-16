Microsoft reportedly released the Surface Pro X 2 in the fall with new chip and color variants.

Microsoft says it plans to refresh its ARM-based Surface Pro X this fall. Windows Central report Surface Pro X will be updated to include Microsoft’s SQ2 processor. Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 8cx Gen 2 5G. It’s not clear whether this new Surface Pro X will include 5G support, but Qualcomm’s latest chips support options that Microsoft includes.

Microsoft is also rumored to be working on a new color variant for this updated Surface Pro X, which will launch in platinum, typically found in the Intel-based Surface Pro line. Microsoft launched Surface Pro X in black last year with a black Type Cover. This new Surface Pro X will see a variety of Type Cover colors to complement the new Platinum variant.

There are no rumors of design or significant hardware changes after the chip update, so Microsoft is more likely to stick with the thinner and lighter designs. Introduced last year The processor alone can boost the performance of Surface Pro X. Difficulty with existing emulated apps.

Microsoft will be hosting the October Surface event to introduce this updated Surface Pro X. Smaller 12.5-inch Surface laptop rumors.