Microsoft reveals new icons to be added to File Explorer in the latest Windows 10 Insider Preview Built-in 21343

Microsoft has released several changes to the latest Windows 10 Insider Preview Built 21343, which is available for Windows insiders on the Dev channel.

Adding new icons in File Explorer is the first and most important change. Microsoft slowly made changes to the Windows 10 icons last year, most recently the Notepad icon.

Some changes to the system icons in File Explorer include devices such as the Recycle Bin, Documents folder, and disk drives.

“Many changes, such as the orientation of the folder icons and the standard file type icons, have been made for greater consistency in Microsoft products that display files,” Microsoft said in a statement. Website Announces changes to the latest Windows 10 Insider preview.

“Top user folders like desktop, documents, downloads and images have a new design that makes it a little easier to distinguish at first glance.”

These changes make Windows 10 more modern, and after Microsoft introduced the changes in File Explorer, it adds a layout with additional padding and additional information to the default option.

Microsoft’s changelog for Windows 10 Insider Preview Built 21343 is long and complete and includes many changes and improvements. The complete list can be seen below.

Windows 10 changes and upgrades

We rename the Windows Management Tools folder to Windows Tools from scratch. We work to better streamline all Windows 10 systems and management tools.

We are now introducing the new IME Candidate Window Design for all Windows Insiders on the Dev Channel using IMEs in Simple Chinese.

We are now updating the “Get Help” link to “Learn More” on the touch keyboard.

We update the file explorer by renaming the files to support the CTRL + left / right arrow to move the cursor between the words in the file name, as well as CTRL + Delete and CTRL + Backspace to delete words simultaneously elsewhere. In Windows.

We & # 39; ve made some updates to network-related surfaces in Windows so that the icons displayed are used Updated system icons that we recently added to the Dev channel.

Based on the feedback, if the Shared Experiences page finds a problem with your account connection, it will send notifications directly to the Action Center, instead of a series of notifications that should be rejected.

