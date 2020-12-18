Microsoft Solar Winds Violated in CyberTock

Microsoft Corp. Solar Winds software was hacked as part of a massive hack that used a door, as part of what the president of technology companies called an “effective attack on the United States.”

Reuters reports After Microsoft infiltrated, hackers used its products to attack others.

Authorities confirmed the breach, and its products refused to use the hack further.

“Like other Solar Winds customers, we are actively looking for indicators of this cast and we can confirm that we have detected harmful Solar Winds binaries in our environment. We have isolated and removed them,” a Microsoft spokesman said. Frank Shaw said on Twitter. “We have not found evidence of access to manufacturing services or customer data. Our investigations are ongoing and there are no indications that our systems were used to attack others.”

In A blog post on Thursday, Microsoft President Brad Smith said: “This latest cyber attack is an effective attack on the United States,” he said.

The hack that was there in the first place Sunday report, The most widespread and most vulnerable to attack the United States, the Cyber ​​Security and Infrastructure Security Agency said Thursday “Important infrastructure” was violated, And the risk to public and private networks is “severe.”

Said Thursday It is already attached Software vulnerability. The Wall Street Journal reports On Thursday hackers were unusually stealthy and used hacking tools never seen before. The government and companies are still figuring out how much information has been compromised.

Smith said Microsoft’s cybersecurity team agrees with the FireFi results.

CEO Kevin Mandia said a national government could be behind the attack. Russia is the main suspect.

“This attack unfortunately represents a broad and successful spy-based attack on both the US government’s confidential information and the technological tools used by companies to protect it,” Smith said.

Smith warned that the attack was “ongoing” and that at least seven countries had been affected, including Canada, the United Kingdom, Spain, Israel and the United Arab Emirates. “The number and location of victims is sure to continue to increase,” he said.

“It’s not spying as usual, even in the digital age,” Smith said. As a result, it is not only an attack on specific targets, but also on the confidence and reliability of the world’s vital infrastructure. ”

He called for a strong, integrated global response to cyber attacks from both the private and public sectors, and called on countries to take responsibility for cyber attacks.

“We live in a very dangerous world that needs a strong and cohesive response,” Smith wrote.