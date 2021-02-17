Microsoft teams ‘down’ to hundreds of users – admin digest

The Microsoft teams platform, which is widely used worldwide due to imprisonment, delivery and online classes, is ‘below’ hundreds of users this Wednesday, the website said Downdetector.com.

Today, there have been more than 600 incidents of problems being reported with groups, an app that has won thousands of users since the onset of the epidemic.

Most of the problems detected were related to delays in messages that were later received by users.

Microsoft responded by inquiring into “an issue that users may encounter delays when receiving chat messages in groups.” “We determined that video calls in groups could be affected by this issue,” the company quoted Reuters.

The Downtector monitors interruptions only by collecting status reports from multiple sources, including errors reported by users on the platform. That is, the interruption can affect a large number of users.