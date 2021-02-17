Home Tech Microsoft teams ‘down’ to hundreds of users – admin digest

Microsoft teams ‘down’ to hundreds of users – admin digest

Feb 17, 2021 0 Comments
Microsoft teams 'down' to hundreds of users - admin digest

The Microsoft teams platform, which is widely used worldwide due to imprisonment, delivery and online classes, is ‘below’ hundreds of users this Wednesday, the website said Downdetector.com.

Today, there have been more than 600 incidents of problems being reported with groups, an app that has won thousands of users since the onset of the epidemic.

Most of the problems detected were related to delays in messages that were later received by users.

Microsoft responded by inquiring into “an issue that users may encounter delays when receiving chat messages in groups.” “We determined that video calls in groups could be affected by this issue,” the company quoted Reuters.

The Downtector monitors interruptions only by collecting status reports from multiple sources, including errors reported by users on the platform. That is, the interruption can affect a large number of users.

READ  How to prevent currently being tracked even though looking at your Gmail

You May Also Like

Android 12 Material NEXT

Android 12 comes with an updated design!

The arrival date of Black Ops Cold War and Warson Season 2 has been revealed

The arrival date of Black Ops Cold War and Warson Season 2 has been revealed

Nintendo announces new live announcement focusing on 2021 games

Nintendo announces new live announcement focusing on 2021 games

Android 12 Snow Cone

Its “sweet” inner name emerged

Imagem ilustração da entrada da Perseverance na atmosfera de Marte

It was 7 minutes of NASA terror until Rosa landed on Mars

The Samsung Galaxy has once again been approved by the National Security Office

The Samsung Galaxy has once again been approved by the National Security Office

About the Author: Nathaniel Marrow

Explorer. Entrepreneur. Devoted coffee enthusiast. Avid bacon geek. Lifelong internet nerd.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *