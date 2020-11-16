Microsoft teams now allow you to use workplace applications directly in meetings

Microsoft is introducing the ability to integrate popular workplace applications such as Asana into meetings with its teams collaboration platform. Teams meetings were previously limited to chats and channel communications, but now users can integrate 20 new applications into their meetings. For example, a project built in Asana can be discussed and changed directly with others within a group meeting.

New applications for meetings are joining teams in more than 700 already available in the App Store, Microsoft said.

Image: Microsoft

The company builds its Power Platform – which provides minimal code tools to create and deploy applications, chatpots and workflows – available within groups. The Power Apps app for groups is a producer studio where users can manage application data and connections and create and modify application interfaces.

Its Power Automated Use for Groups It has workflow designer and templates to help users automate routine tasks, and its Power Virtual Agents application for groups allows users to create, deploy and manage low code bots.

GIF: Microsoft

In addition, Microsoft builds its Datawars for Teams, a low-code database that is commonly used in groups to help administrators control the data used to build applications and other processes.

Microsoft teams There are now 115 million daily active users, More than 50 percent more than it was six months ago. It added new video conferencing features to use the number of people working from home with the epidemic to better compete with Google Meet, Zoom and others, even if the teams are a slack competitor. Microsoft added one Together mode It allows participants to sit almost next to each other, and it does More third party applications Available for use in teams meetings.