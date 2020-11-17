Microsoft wants Bethesda games to be “first or best” on its sites Eurogamer.net

Following Microsoft Acquisition of Genimax Media.5 7.5 billion – the parent company of Bethesda, IT Software, Organ Studios, Machine Games, Tango Gameworks and many more – In September, many were curious to see how competing sites would be affected. Now Xbox chief financial officer Tim Stuart has provided further clues about Microsoft’s future strategy, suggesting that Bethesda’s games will be “first or foremost or best” on its platforms.

Jefferies speaks at the Virtual Conference on Interactive Entertainment (as Copied by seeking Alpha), Stuart assured that Microsoft has no intention of “expelling all Bethesda content from Sony or Nintendo” or otherwise. Instead, he explained, “When we think of Bethesda, [we’ll] Today they continue to sell their games on existing platforms, and we will determine what it is over time, and will change over time. I did not make announcements of uniqueness or anything like that. But that pattern will change. “

As How As it may change, Stuart suggested that Microsoft “for a long time, that content should be first or foremost or better or take your different experience to our sites”.

“This is not a point about being exclusive,” This is not a point … adjusting time or content or roadmap. But if you think of something like GamePass, if it’s better on GamePass, that’s what we want to see, we want to run our GamePass subscriber site through that beta pipe. “Eurocommer’s Oli Welsh has been speculated before Bethesda’s emphasis on Microsoft’s GamePass strategy.

Shortly after Microsoft acquired Bethesda, Xbox boss Bill Spencer spoke. Presented his own initiative on this issue, The Kottaku deal says “This was not done to take games from another player’s site like this. Nowhere in the documents we put together: ‘How can I prevent other players from playing these games?’ We want more people to play and less people to go play. “

“But I would say in the model,” When I think about where people are going to play and the number of devices we have, we have xCloud and PC and GamePass and our console site, the deal is that I’ll play those games on any site other than the sites we support to work with us. No need to send. What this means. “