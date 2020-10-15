Microsoft’s new Xbox dashboard launches this week.

The October update for Xbox is Arriving this week, Bring the taste of the next generation with it. As part of the latest update, Microsoft has announced that a new dashboard design will be rolling out on Xbox consoles, and will also run on Xbox Series X and Series S when they launch next month.

This new UX was first introduced. In August. Microsoft says the home screen loads 50% faster at boot, 30% faster at game exit, and requires 40% less memory on the Series X, but whether owners of older consoles like the One S should expect a performance boost or not. Is not clear.

The layout is not very different, but elements like guides and games library have been tweaked and visually matched more closely with other Xbox products, such as the Xbox app for Windows. Now you can also customize your profile with themes, and Microsoft has reorganized the layout to allow new users to highlight features like Game Pass and the store.

The update isn’t big, but Microsoft’s Last major overhaul It was last February. Microsoft is Originally redesigned the Xbox UI several times each generation, Who knows what the Xbox Series X dashboard will look like? But for now, you can update the old console to get started faster from the interface.