Microsoft’s Xbox Series X 1TB Scalable Storage Price: $219.99

Sep 24, 2020 0 Comments
Microsoft’s first 1TB expandable storage drive for the Xbox Series X/S is priced at $219.99. Best Buy has started pre-orders. The latest leaked final price was revealed. This expandable storage card fits on the back of the Xbox Series X/S to match the speed of the internal SSD and provides 1TB of additional storage.

Microsoft’s scalable storage solutions are proprietary and so far only Seagate has been announced as a manufacturer. Microsoft says more vendors and additional sizes will be available in the future, but the $219.99 price will still surprise many potential next-generation Xbox owners.

The Xbox Series X comes with 1 TB of SSD storage and the Xbox Series S comes with 512 GB of storage. Microsoft’s price means the Xbox Series S $299 jumps to nearly $520 to add extra storage and get up to 1.5TB overall. Especially when it’s improved for the Xbox Series X/S, the games start to need it, so the bigger Series X might be more attractive to those who need storage. Games for Xbox Series S may be more attractive to those who need storage. Series X will definitely help with your storage options.

1TB expandable storage card for Xbox Series X.
An alternative to this expandable storage is to simply use a USB drive to store your games when you don’t need to play them. If it’s not improved for the Xbox Series X/S, you can run it directly from USB storage, or simply copy it and use the drive as cheap refrigerated storage.

It is difficult to judge the price of these expandable storage cards. Simply because there aren’t enough comparable PCIe 4.0 NVMe SSDs. Sony allowed players to insert their own drives into the PS5, but these drives must meet the speed requirements of the internal SSD. These speed requirements mean that PS5 owners will need the best PCIe 4.0 NVMe drives to start entering their PCs. Samsung announced the 980 Pro Earlier this week, the fast read and write speed makes it an ideal candidate for the PS5. Samsung’s 1TB option for the 980 Pro costs $229.99, but Sony hasn’t revealed a PS5 compatible drive yet.

The advantage of Sony’s more open approach is that the price of a compatible PCIe 4.0 NVMe SSD will inevitably drop over time due to competition and low manufacturing costs. Assuming Sony certifies most high-end drives, there will be a lot of options. Microsoft needs more manufacturers to produce expandable Xbox Series X/S storage cards to keep their prices lower over time as competition rises. It will be a game waiting to see exactly how Sony and Microsoft handle scalable storage options in the coming months, but it’s clear from Microsoft’s pricing that it won’t be cheap for early adopters.

