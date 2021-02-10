Middle East countries refuse vaccines from US and UK

Several countries in the Middle East buy vaccines from Russia and China and refuse vaccinations in the United States or the United Kingdom.

Although Qatar, Oman, Kuwait and Iraq have purchased or ordered vaccines from the United States or the United Kingdom, other countries, including allies of both countries, have chosen to purchase Russian vaccines. or Chinese.

The United Arab Emirates, for example, along with Bahrain, Egypt and Turkey, have opted for a higher volume of vaccines from Moscow and Beijing, and Iran and the PA depend solely on Russian doses. and Chinese.

Turkey has an agreement that provides for the delivery of 50 million doses of Chinese vaccines.

Iran, which faced sanctions from former US President Donald Trump, issued a law providing for sanctions for the use of vaccines from the US and UK. Russia’s Sputnik V has been in use in the country since Tuesday, February 9, 2021.

Over the past decade, Russia and China have increased their influence in the Middle East, signing arms deals, investing in trade with countries in the region, supporting American enemies in diplomatic forums and – in the case of Russia – by actively intervening in the armed conflicts in Syria and Libya.

Now these countries are using vaccines like sweet power and trying to consolidate themselves as scientific leaders to expand their influences in the region.

In recent years, Russia has stepped up its presence by supporting Syrian President Bashar al-Assad in the country’s civil war and reaffirming its relations with Israel.

China, for its part, has signed trade deals with Egypt in recent years, backed Iran against the United States in sanctions, and pledged millions in aid and reconstruction for Syria.

Chinese and Russian vaccines are currently being considered by European countries who say Pfizer and Oxford / AstraZeneca have disappointed them by delaying the supply of vaccines.

