Midnight Mania! Video: Painful Khabib Nurmagomedov gets stuck in an injured foot during submission of Justin Gae

Khabib Nurmagomedov, UFC 254 (highlight!), overtaking Justin Gaethje in the second round, before locking him with a triangular choke Retire immediately. To make the situation even more impressive, Nurmagomedov Camp from hell. He also provided an x-ray of the broken toe and foot along with the receipt.

If for some reason you doubt “The Eagle”, combat fans proved to be quite observant as Khabib noticed the moment the already wounded toe/foot was caught by us. YouTube Channel Pretty neat I isolated the moment when Nurmagomedov tried to sit on his back with a triangular chalk. When his toes get stuck in the fence, Nurmagomedov’s face is fixed in pain.

So, his injuries affected the battle for a while, but Nurmagomedov ended his choking after a while, minimizing its influence. Still… pretty neat!

Inability to sleep

Is this the coolest win bonus redeem in UFC history?

Who will hold the empty lightweight belt?

Kevin Lee hasn’t posted any follow-ups yet, but his head tattoo will be rough.

When a dehydrated and hungry athlete appears to be a more rational person in the debate, others are probably wrong.

If you are willing to trade one or two injuries for a world title belt-most fighters do the former without the latter! — AKA is the place to be.

The Khabib vs. Jon Jones controversy has created some definite memes.

Slip, lip and grand prix clip

Based on the clip, Zholdoshbekov came back this way for the grit before landing a very smooth high elbow guillotine.

… On the other hand, Bekbolat abused the enemy with a simpler ground attack.

Zholdoshbekov won a decision when the two faced off in the final. Caposa hasn’t posted any highlights for that match, but you can see the full event. here!

Anderson Silva goes back to scoring one of the coolest knockouts of all time (as far as I know, it’s not really duplicated!).

Random land

Vocal Goat:

Midnight Music: The industrial hip-hop band Clipping has a full horror movie in its latest release. Illusion of a burning corpse — The title is a tribute to Geto Boys’ iconic song “Mind Playing Tricks On Me”. It may not be an album that comes back often, but few groups fit its strength.

Good night maniac! More martial arts madness is always on the way.