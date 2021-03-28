Miguel Oliveira suffers

This Sunday, Miguel Oliveira will start at 6pm (Sport TV 2) from 15th place in the Qatar GP, after qualifying more than a second from the polar position of Baghnaia. The signs for the race are very encouraging. KTM lost to Yamaha and Ducati, which are fined in Qatar. This will be another story in Portugal

“It’s not the best position to start a fifth-row race in the starting line-up, but we’re confident in our pace,” Miguel Olivera said on Saturday in Los Angeles, Qatar. The KTM driver will start from 15th place and will be forced to take first place, but the team overcame the previous day’s technical issues and the Portuguese used the last two free practices to test the racing specifications, with good results: it finished tenth in the early afternoon and 19th in fourth place : 50 were also, with more exciting positions than qualified, Ducati dominated – Peko Baknaya took the first polar position of his career – and Yamaha, ranked first with seven positions.

The biggest difficulty for KTM is a great straight one-way, fast. Olivera reached 346km / h from three-speed Ducati: 359km / h at George Martin, Jack Miller at 358km and Baknaya at 355km / h. “We did a good job in the third and fourth free practice, our pace is much closer to the competitors than the difference in qualifying, so we’re confident,” Olivera said, following two races in Doha on April 18 with a Portuguese GP, and an Autotromo Alcarve. Would be very favorable to KTM.

In Qatar, the Portuguese issued a warning: “With high winds and low temperatures, we will have very bad conditions. We will be very alert, but we are confident. We can run a good race and bring a good result”.