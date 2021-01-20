Home sport Miguel Prague for Unileps: answer Do you want to respond? DGS email sent yesterday at 1:30 pm – Sports

Miguel Prague for Unileps: answer Do you want to respond? DGS email sent yesterday at 1:30 pm – Sports

Jan 20, 2021 0 Comments
Miguel Prague for Unileps: answer Do you want to respond? DGS email sent yesterday at 1:30 pm - Sports

12:38

The controversy over the false positives of Nuno Mendes and Sporar continues

Miguel Prague, who is in charge of Sporting’s communications, returned to the case involving Nuno Mendes and Sporar, sending a message on Twitter to Unileps-Portugal.

“DGS is still waiting to send you an email directly to the Medical Director of Eugellops-Portugal Sport, in which they considered the Sporar and Nuno Mendes tests to be false positive. Do you want to respond? The DGS mail was sent only at 1:30 pm yesterday”, read. The Directorate General of Health (DGS) today confirmed that there has been no “timely response” from Unilaps to the false positives of athletes Nuno Mendes and Sporar, preventing them from playing in the League Cup. DGS begins by recalling that “to date, the epidemiological study of Govt-19, including epidemiological studies and risk assessment for football clubs, is the responsibility of the regionally competent health authority.”

“Especially in the case of two athletes with a positive outcome, the Regional Qualified Health Commission, which is responsible for determining the action, asked the medical director of Unilaps-Portugal for information on the results of the analysis of the two athletes. They were evaluated and found to be false positives.

DGS clarifies statements made by sports captain Frederico Verandas on Tuesday night, after beating FC Porto 2-1 in the League Cup semi-finals. The document states that “instead of false positives, I wrote that there was an error”.

By registration

18

Have your say

READ  Andy Reid, Patrick Mahomes, explain how the Chiefs attack has changed over Bills.

You May Also Like

Tribuna Expresso | Balconies: "I will leave this miserable world because I will enter a 24 hour bank to treat real Kovit patients"

Tribuna Expresso | Balconies: “I will leave this miserable world because I will enter a 24 hour bank to treat real Kovit patients”

The Paul - P I should have given Birlow more heat than his own father »(Naples)

The Paul – P I should have given Birlow more heat than his own father »(Naples)

Unilops' position on Nuno Mendes and Sporer tests: the processed models have no lab error - Sport

Unilops’ position on Nuno Mendes and Sporer tests: the processed models have no lab error – Sport

We will continue our dream P says Paulo Jorge Pereira

We will continue our dream P says Paulo Jorge Pereira

The Ball - v Govt-19? Everyone is being attacked, even the President விளையாட்டு (Sports)

The Ball – v Govt-19? Everyone is being attacked, even the President விளையாட்டு (Sports)

The Ball - «They removed all menstruation and bone marrow from my knee ...» (UK)

The Ball – «They removed all menstruation and bone marrow from my knee …» (UK)

About the Author: Warwick Clark

Explorer. Communicator. Introvert. Typical problem solver. Devoted writer. Unapologetic coffee advocate.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *