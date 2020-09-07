Mike Mayock: Lynn Bowden was traded for football purposes only.

Getty images

Raiders general manager Mike Mayock said the team has decided to trade a three-round draft pick. Lynn Bowden It was about football.

Despite reports that the Raiders have off-field concerns for Bowden, Mayock said it was simply a matter of Bowden struggling to take on the role Raiders envisioned. Bowden played both wide receivers and quarterbacks at the University of Kentucky, and Mayock said it was his fault to think Bowden would fit the Raiders attack as a running back.

“No. 1, it is Soccer decision only. And the character, outside the field, the child has nothing wrong with it. We did all the homework to the kid off the field,” said Mayock via ESPN’s Paul Gutierrez. “He loosened his tail and came to work every day. So this was a completely soccer decision and had nothing to do with anything else. To be honest, I think it is difficult to change positions in any year. However, it is exaggerated in COVID years with no offseason. So, you’re asking to take a kid who was a slot receiver at 18 and a quarterback at 19 and play again at 20. And really, the only other thing I would say about it was my calling. He couldn’t play as expected today, so we felt like we had to move. And again, it’s 100% for me.”

Whatever the reason, the Raiders had to give up Bowden and the six-round pick to get the four-round pick back. Choosing Bowden for the third round was a big mistake by the Raiders.