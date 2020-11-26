Mike Tyson Champs Roy Jones Jr. Ear for Thanksgiving on Hilarious Video !!



Exclusive

Mike Tyson His big thank you is getting ready for the weekend fight – by eating Roy Jones J.R.‘Head !!!

Sure, it’s a cake “head” – but Mike went straight to his favorite area, THE EAR … and the video was hilarious !!!

The 54-year-old militant caused his own adorable children to take part in some turkey day trash talk directed by Rail – warned the militant to look at his lobes, or he would get Evander Holyfield Treat them when they collide on Saturday night!

In the clip, Mike begins by acknowledging that he has a lot to thank for this year – like the $ 10 million he planned to produce from the Roy Jones Jr. fight – before taking a few shots at his opponent.

“It’s a turkey,” Mike Roy says while revealing the cake on his head.

Once he cut Roy’s ear, Mike yelled, “It tastes so much better than Evander!”

Mike and Roy say it’s all fun and game until it’s Saturday night – both are saying TMZ game They will both try Get to know each other.