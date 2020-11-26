Mike Tyson Champs Roy Jones Jr. Ear for Thanksgiving on Hilarious Video !!

Mike Tyson His big thank you is getting ready for the weekend fight – by eating Roy Jones J.R.‘Head !!!
Sure, it’s a cake “head” – but Mike went straight to his favorite area, THE EAR … and the video was hilarious !!!
The 54-year-old militant caused his own adorable children to take part in some turkey day trash talk directed by Rail – warned the militant to look at his lobes, or he would get Evander Holyfield Treat them when they collide on Saturday night!
In the clip, Mike begins by acknowledging that he has a lot to thank for this year – like the $ 10 million he planned to produce from the Roy Jones Jr. fight – before taking a few shots at his opponent.
“It’s a turkey,” Mike Roy says while revealing the cake on his head.
Once he cut Roy’s ear, Mike yelled, “It tastes so much better than Evander!”
Mike and Roy say it’s all fun and game until it’s Saturday night – both are saying TMZ game They will both try Get to know each other.
The fight is technically an exhibition match, but Roy and Mike – who plan to walk into the ring The song he composed With the EDM team Tiki Lau – Everyone claims to approach an event like a pro … See More Everyone who spends money wants to host a violent show. (It is available on BPV via cable and satellite, and BPV streaming in the thriller).
Mike said that was the first in a long list of events planned to be established by his Legends Only League John Ryan Jr.., Kiki Tyson, Sophie Watts And Azim Spicer – In which former star athletes will again compete in various sports.