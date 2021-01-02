Samsung did not take advantage of the parties to relax, and continued to introduce many new features for its devices. In fact, it has updated many smartphones to the latest version of Android, which comes with an interface A UI 3.0 From Samsung came a strange bug that resembled the Millennium’s most famous bug, but with many new features.

Millennium bug seems to have reached Samsung smartphones!

According to the website Galaxy Club Since the beginning of the year there has been a minor software issue where battery and charge figures appear in white. This defect affects many Samsung devices running Android 11 and One UI 3.0. They include the Galaxy S20 and the Galaxy Note 20 family.

Battery stats are available on most modern Android devices with settings. This particular feature is part of Samsung’s customized interface, which provides additional insight into usage cycles and load times. This requires a device that collects and processes data based on actual use.

Battery levels in a UI 3.0 are differently empty because you can see below and see the website PhoneArena.

Only basic data on how long the smartphone will last will appear before another charge is required. With additional information such as average usage patterns.

At present, it is not known exactly what causes or triggers the problem. Samsung has not yet officially recognized this situation. But in practice this is not a big mistake. Interestingly, this happened after the New Year celebration, which is reminiscent of the Millennium Bug. However, the technology company will soon start updating the software to solve this problem.

