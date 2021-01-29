Millionaire couples get vaccinated for tribalism. Facing prison

R.Canadian millionaire couple Odney and Ekaterina Baker could face jail time Useful After both received the C vaccineEgg-19, in Canada, in the Yukon region, more advanced than the tribal population.

According to The Guardian, the couple secretly flew to a distant Indian community on a plane, where they were given vaccines to protect the population.

To get the vaccine, Rodney Ekaterina Baker showed up as an employee of a local motel.

So far, the couple has been fined 8,800 (approximately 4,400) for violating the Yukon Civil Emergency Act. However, those responsible for the community do not care about this fine couple because they are many millionaires.

Considering the situation, last Wednesday, the local court a Action The court and Rodney and Ekaterina Baker have already received notice to appear in court on the 4th. May This year. The couple was charged with non-cooperation and is currently serving up to six months in prison.

The Royal Canadian Mounted Police are currently investigating the case.

Also read: By the minute: The average number of cases is twice as high March; We have not reached the peak