Millions worth of stolen Mao Zedong scrolls cut in half

Image copyright

Getty images

Found in Hong Kong after millions of dollars worth of Chinese calligraphy scrolls were cut in half.

Thieves stole the scroll of Chinese Communist Party leader Mao Zedong from the home of an art collector in a robbery last month.

Then sold for some of its value. Hong Kong police judged that the 2.8m (9ft) scroll was too long to be displayed, so it appears to have been cut off.

The original owner says that the value of the work was “definitely influenced”.

Massive robbery

This scroll, which contains poems handwritten by the founders of the People’s Republic of China, is estimated to be worth about $300 million (about £230 million) by its owner.

On September 10, when three men broke into the home of Fuchun Xiao, a famous collector of stamps and revolutionary art, they were stolen by tremendous robbery.

They are also made of Mao’s antique stamps, copper coins and other calligraphy pieces. The total carrier is worth HK$5 billion ($645m; £500m), according to Mr. Fu, who was in mainland China when the robbery occurred.

According to The South China Morning Post, thieves sold one of the pieces to other art collectors for HK$500 ($64; £50) to buyers who believed the work was fake.

The buyer saw an open appeal from the police and gave up on September 22nd with a scroll.

It is unclear who exactly cut the work. “Someone thought the calligraphy was too long to show and display, so it was cut in half,” said Hong Kong police chief executive Tony Ho.

Mr. Fu said in the post, “It hurt my heart to see it torn into two pieces.” “It will certainly affect its value, but the impact has not yet been confirmed.”

Police arrested a 49-year-old buyer for handling stolen items, but is now released on bail.

One suspected of robbery was also arrested, but the other two robbers who broke into Mr. Fu’s house are still massive.