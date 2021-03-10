‘Minari’ is a new Korean movie that could steal attention during the awards season – 03/10/2021 – Chart

Koreans are shining in Hollywood again. I.e., Koreans and Korean Americans. Instead of the Asian gem like the “parasite” that won last year’s best awards, the saga of a Korean family in the United States is now stealing attention from the festivities.

Lee Isaac Sung’s “Minari”, the son of an American director and immigrant, surprised the audience by beating “another round” of the prestigious Danish Thomas Winterberg in the Golden Globes’ foreign film category on the 28th.

This is not without controversy, as is already the tradition of the party. After all, “Minari” is an American product that was filmed in the American state of Arkansas, about the essence of the American dream. But the fact that it was spoken in Korean disqualified him from the main prize. The epidemic has sparked outrage in the Asian community, which has been plagued by racist attacks in the country in recent months.

“I have never seen more American films than ‘Minari’ this year,” says director Lulu Wang, who suffered from a similar illness a year ago with his “A Farewell” film about a young American immigrant who filmed a good section about a young American. “We really need to change these outdated rules that classify Americans as mere English speakers.”

Actor Daniel Day Kim, “Lost” and “Hawaii Five-0”. “Cinematography is the equivalent of being ordered to return to your country when your country is actually the United States,” he wrote.

Named after a Korean herb called “Minari”, the Jacob couple follows in the footsteps of Steven Joon and Monica from “The Walking Dead” as they try to start a new life by setting up a Korean vegetable farm. In the Arkansas fields in the 1980s.

They have two young children born in the United States and speak English to each other. Monica’s grandmother helps care for the children from South Korea, while the parents work on another farm.

Chung explained that “Minari” is about a family “trying to learn their own language”. “It goes deeper than any American and foreign language. It’s the language of the heart, ”he said as he embraced his seven-year-old daughter when the Golden Globe won.

“I hope we can all learn to speak the language of love for each other, especially this year.”

This is the third aspect of Sung. His debut was “Muniyurangapo” in Cannes and Berlin in 2007 about the friendship of two young people of different races in Rwanda, which was divided between Dwanda and Houtas. “Minari” debuted in Sundance last year and won in the referee and general categories.

Last Sunday, at the Critics’ Choice Awards, one of the most accurate thermometers at the Oscars race, Alan S. Won Foreign Language Film and Young Actor Award with Kim. “Minari” is already on the Oscar pre-list for best song and music.

The award season has changed due to an epidemic and is just beginning. Academy candidates will be announced on March 15th and April 25th.

Chung managed to play Grandma Sunja, who comes to Arkansas with Minari seeds (and many Korean dishes), to play the most popular actress in South Korea, Yu-Jung Yoon, who earned the nickname “Meryl Streep Korean” in the United States. .

At the age of 73, he has amassed numerous awards for the film “Minari”, and the Oscar nominees are unheard of for a Korean actor. In addition to winning in many associations of critics from American cities, Yoon competes for the Actors Guild and Spirit Awards.

“My father was very concerned about me, my future and my success as a director. But when I told him that Yu-Jung Yoon would be in my next film, he was relaxed. As for my father, I’m done, ”Chung told a virtual meeting at American Cinematek.

“She was always in our room when we watched Korean TV. My father used to say that he was one of the few people in Korea who could speak a bad language. ”

In an interview with the Los Angeles Times, Yoon commented that the Korean press is happy to win another historic Oscar. Best Picture, Motion Picture, International Film and Script – This is the fault of Pong Jun Ho, the director of “Parasita” who took four statues last year. “If Pong Jun Ho had not won, the Korean people would not have cared so much,” he said.