Minas Gerais GDP is projected to decline by 3.9% by 2020

GDP (GDP) Minas Gerais 3.9% lower in 2020 compared to 2019.

Even Recovered in the third and fourth quarters of last year (8.5% and 3.2%, respectively), improvements were not enough to offset the decline in the first and second quarters (-1.6% and -9.5%) driven by the Covit-19 epidemic. The data were released by the Jono Pinheiro Foundation (FJP).

Company figures also show it Measures that showed the biggest setback in 2020 Compared to 2019, mineral extraction (-8.4%), private services (-5.3%), public administration (-4.6%), construction (-3.1%), transport (-2, 8%) and trade (-2.4%) .

On the other hand, There was agriculture Last year’s positive highlight, it is estimated to have grown by 11.2%.

Regional Accounts Researcher and Coordinator at FJP, Raimundo Leal In connection with 2021, he pointed out that services related to social communication should be further affected – during the event promoting the results. He stressed that it was best to expedite the vaccination against Govt-19 in the country.

However, the evolution of the world economy, including Brazil’s partners, will have a positive impact here.