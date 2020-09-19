Mink research may be the first to show that coronavirus can spread from animals to humans

BASEL, Switzerland — The new research provides strong evidence that the coronavirus spreads between humans and animals. Researchers studying 16 mink farms in the Netherlands found that SARS-CoV-2, a virus that causes: Coronavirus Infectious Disease-19: Corona 19, Not only was transmitted from humans to mink, but vice versa.

About nine months after the outbreak of this epidemic, the scientific community is still unsure of the exact origin of SARS-CoV-2. Some are called bats, Another pangolin. But what is certain is that many animals can actually get infected with the novel coronavirus. This has been proven among primates. dog, cat, Bats, hamsters, rabbits, lions, tigers, and more recently-mink.

Why is this study so unique? The authors claim that they were the first to show proven animal-human SARS-CoV-2 transmission.

‘Strong Evidence’ of Farm Workers Under COVID from Mink

This study was conducted by a group of Dutch veterinary scientists. For each of the 16 farms studied, scientists performed a comprehensive analysis of both the mink on each farm and the humans working or living there. Researchers use whole genome sequencing for this process to help identify the source of transmission.

A total of 720,000 animals from all 16 farms were included in the study. Meanwhile, 97 humans were also tested. Of this group, 66 (67%) showed evidence of COVID infection.

“There is strong evidence that at least 2 people in those farms were infected with mink due to longitudinal follow-up of the first 4 farms. Unfortunately, we do not know the total number of people infected with mink, as our studies do not allow us to draw definitive conclusions about the direction of most infections. “We conclude that initially the virus was introduced from humans and evolved on mink farms. SARS coronavirus 2 Mink farms a few weeks before being detected. “

‘The first proven animal infectious disease of SARS-CoV-2 in humans’

Genetic analysis of SARS-CoV-2 samples taken from infected farm workers was the same as samples taken from mink. However, other samples taken from “unrelated SARS-CoV-2 patients living near the farm” were not identical. This strongly suggests that people who work directly with mink have been infected with coronavirus from the animal.

“The genetic sequence of each infected mink farm falls into one of five distinct clusters, showing propagation between different mink farms.

“Additional research will be needed to determine the transmission path. We have concluded that it is very likely that at least some of these employees have been infected directly from infected mink. Therefore, it has been proven that SARS-CoV-2 was the first to be infected in humans. Close collaboration between human and animal health departments is essential to early identification and control of SARS-CoV-2 infection,” the study concluded.

This study is ESCMID conference on coronavirus disease.