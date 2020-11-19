Minnesota Timberwolves take Georgia’s Anthony Edwards to the No. 1 spot in the NBA Draft

Five months later than originally planned, the Minnesota Timberwolves selected Anthony Edwards on Wednesday night with the first selection of the 2020 NBA Draft.

The Golden State Warriors center took James Weissman to the No. 2 pick, while guard Lamelo Paul was the third pick for Charlotte Hornet.

Edward, a 6-foot-5, 220-pound guard from Atlanta who spends his solo college season in Georgia, joins the star-studded Young Timber Valves Center Cities of Carl-Anthony And point guard Di Angelo Russell. Edwards averaged 19.1 points per game and was the newcomer to the Southeast Conference of the Year.



“It’s an indescribable feeling,” Edwards told ESPN shortly after his election. “My family is emotional. When I get out of here, I think I’m going to be emotional. I’m never been blessed to be in this situation.”

Edwards, Wiseman and Paul were all predicted to be top favorites in the draft, at different times. However, Edwards was the best fit for Minnesota – Wiseman shares the same position as Downs and Paul Russell – and emerged as the best pick in the days leading up to Wednesday’s draft.

The 7-foot-1-centric Wiseman, who has played only three games this season for Memphis University, gives the physical ability to go along with the Golden State Tremond Green On the front cover of the Warriors. He can help boost the team’s defense after the Warriors fell to the bottom of the standings due to injuries, following five straight trips to the NBA Final. Stephen Curry And Clay Thompson.

When asked what he was bringing to the Golden State, Wiseman said, “Versatility.”

“I can get back up, run the floor and block shots,” he said. “To the best of my ability I can get off the ground. I’ve been playing a lot of pick-up games this summer. I’m improving my game every day. I’m ready, I’m ready.”

Paul, brother of a New Orleans Pelicans guard Lonzo Paul, A talented master, he will give the hornets the much-needed stellar power. Before being taken away by Charlotte on Wednesday night, he was going to play in Lithuania and then in Australia and had a road to get to this place.

The ball averaged 17.0 points, 7.5 rebounds and 7.0 assists in 12 games for the Illavara Hawks in the Australian National Basketball League.

Maneuver No. 4 in the draft began with the selection, where the Chicago Bulls led Patrick Williams ahead of the Florida state. In the days leading up to the draft, rival teams did not know that Arthurus Karnisovas, the first-year executive vice president of basketball operations in Chicago, would oversee his first draft. In the end, the Bulls chose the fastest rising player on the draft boards.

In the weeks leading up to the draft, Williams finished in the top five from the late lottery. The ACC sixth man last year, he became the tallest drafted seminole since Dave Cowens finished fourth by the Boston Celtics 50 years ago.

Asked why he believes he is in the NBA even though he is not a starter in college, Williams said, “I think if you do enough work every day, you can have nothing but confidence. I owe my college team and my college coaches them. They have constantly encouraged me all season and put me in positions to succeed all season, so I owe my work and then to my coaches and teammates. “

After the Bulls picked up Williams, the Cleveland Cavaliers – who finished fifth for the second straight season – picked Isaac Okoro from the Auburn division, who averaged 12.9 points, 4.4 rebounds and 2.0 assists last season, his individual year at Auburn.

Okoro was the second team to select the All-SEC, as well as the All-Freshman and All-Defensive teams. After drawing the guards Colin Sexton And Darius Garland For the past two seasons, Cleveland has added a wing player to go with them.

Wednesday night’s draft was originally scheduled to take place in June, but this usually happens, but the NVA was pushed back due to the Govt-19 epidemic, which continued until it finished its season in a bubble at the Walt Disney World Resort in Orlando.

Infection also led to the relocation of the draft. It took place almost every June at the ESPN campus in Bristol, Connecticut, rather than what happens in New York, where NBA Commissioner Adam Silver hosted the first round and Deputy Commissioner Mark Tott as usual.

The delay in keeping the draft due to infection has allowed NBA teams more time than before to prepare for the draft, and they have spent more time off the court once they have entered the NBA.

As a result, players will go straight to their early NBA seasons as training camps around the league are scheduled to begin on November 1, rather than going from draft to NBA’s annual summer league in Las Vegas.

Other lottery choices:

6. Atlanta Hawks: Onika Okwangw, C, U.S.C.

7. Detroit Pistons: Gillian Hayes, BG, France

8. New York Knicks: Obi Tobin, PF, Dayton

9. Washington Guides: Denny Avtija, SF, Israel

10. Phoenix Sons: Jalan Smith, PF, Maryland

11. San Antonio Spurs: Devin Vassel, SG, Florida