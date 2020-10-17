Missile kills 12 in Azerbaijan, expanding Karabakh conflict

A missile attack flattened houses in Azerbaijan’s second city, Ganja, and the disputed Nagorno-Karabakh region surged, killing 12 people and wounding more than 40 while sleeping. I wore it.

The initial attack, which witnessed the second missile attacking other areas of Ganja and the third reaching the nearby strategic city Mingecevir, occurred hours after Azerbaijani forces bombarded Stepanakert, the capital of the Armenian ethnic separatist region.

The attack further undermines international efforts to pacify the revival of the fight between Christian Armenians and Muslim Azerbaijanis before Russia and Turkey attract local forces.

Ganja’s AFP team saw several houses turn into strikes with strikes. This caused the walls to break and torn the roof from buildings on the surrounding streets.

In shock and tears, people jumped down through the dark muddy alleys in slippers, some wearing bathrobes and pajamas.

-Second attack-

The attack took place six days after the missile hit more than 300,000 people in other residential areas of the city, killing 10 civilians and putting many in crisis.

At the site of a recent strike, rescuers and red helmets used sniper dogs to explode shells from a distance to search for signs of life.

65-year-old Rubaba Zhafarova said in front of the destroyed house: “We were sleeping. The children were watching TV.”

“All the houses around here have been destroyed. A lot of people are under the rubble. Some are dead and some are injured.”

“According to the initial information, more than 20 homes have been destroyed,” said Hikmat Hajiyev, assistant to the Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev.

Nagorno-Karabakh forces said the Azerbaijani forces stepped up attacks on the front on Friday, bombarding Stefan Nakert and nearby villages Susi.

The separatists said in a statement issued by the Armenian government that “Equal operations were carried out to prevent hostile fires.”

-Passport, key, bracelet-

Rescuers periodically asked for silence so that they could hear the survivors over time, and they took out passports, keys, bracelets and clothing items from the trash.

They called the sniffer dogs and sprayed the water with a suffocating column of dust with the fire engine’s hose.

“One woman lost her foot, and someone else lost her arm in the elbow,” said El Mirsh Linza Dei, 26, in shock.

Rescuers struggled to lift heavy stones in search of signs of life, and took periodic breaks to calm the distracted victim.

One man cried out, “My wife was there, my wife was,” as the paramedics walked toward the ambulance.

Almost at the same time, in the city of Mingecevir, an hour north of Ganja, AFP heard the impact of a huge explosion swaying the building.

Since Mingesevir is home to a strategic dam, it is protected by a missile defense system, and it is not immediately clear whether the missile was destroyed in the air or struck.

The Department of Defense said Min Gesevir was “burning”, but did not provide any other immediate details.

An Azerbaijani official said another missile struck a separate industrial district in Ganja almost simultaneously.

There were no immediate details of the attack.

-Decades of conflict-

The decades-long Nago Renault-Karabakh conflict reoccurred on September 27 and more than 700 people have died so far, including nearly 80 civilians.

The mountainous region of western Azerbaijan remains under the control of separatist Armenia after the brutal war, which killed 30,000 people in a ceasefire in 1994.

Armenia, who supports Nagorno-Karabakh but does not recognize independence, admitted that the Azerbaijani army had made a significant achievement on the front last week.

The AFP team was taken by Azerbaijani forces on Friday to a re-occupied settlement in the southern part of the conflict zone near the Iranian border.

Azerbaijani officials say they were the last to control the settlement of Jabrayil, which included a strategic highland overlooking a fertile valley after the Soviet war.

Currently, escalation is the most lethal and longest after six years of conflict.

