Missing road or other element? Google Maps lets you edit maps

Mar 12, 2021 0 Comments
Google has not stopped updating and improving maps. Constant news and improvements are included, and they make this service better, more relevant to the users and what they need.

Following the sequence of innovations, some more will appear now. The possibility of editing Google Maps maps is very interesting. Thus, missing roads and other elements can be added.

The news that Google has just introduced will be more accurate and informative for users.  They strive to give users the opportunity to manage the data provided, thus contributing to making it even better for everyone.


Add roads and other features to maps


Users can report incorrect errors and elements in Google Maps very quickly.  At the same time, using the desktop tool, you can directly fix all the errors found.












Thus, it is possible to mark new roads on the map, creating new paths and new paths.  At the same time, they can change the direction of any road or lane, with mark works, dates and justifications on a road.


Google Maps gets extra photos


But Google went further and gave users another tool.  It comes to help those in business so they can have more pictures and smaller descriptions.  It is the responsibility of the audience to feed this space.


Google Maps Road Map News


Google had already allowed a similar function, but forced users to rate and post comments.  Now everything is simple, upload the image on the map and they will be immediately visible to those who consult the maps.


These are the messages that guarantee that Google is ready, coming in the coming weeks.  They focus on providing many more features to the map, making it more accurate and more informative for users to use.

