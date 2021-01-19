Home World Mitch McConnell first claims that Trump (and other “powerful people”) caused the Capitol Rebellion

Mitch McConnell first claims that Trump (and other “powerful people”) caused the Capitol Rebellion

Jan 20, 2021 0 Comments
Mitch McConnell first claims that Trump (and other "powerful people") caused the Capitol Rebellion

Mitch McConnell will step down as Senate Republican majority leader this Wednesday afternoon as the Senate splits between Republicans, Democrats and a majority following the referendum on Vice President Kamala Harris, but it will be one of the most echoing voices in the entire Republican Party.

This Tuesday, McConnell arrived to clarify his views on the January 6 invasion of the Capitol, although preparations for the inauguration of President-elect Joe Biden (and Harris) continued rapidly and vigorously. He did not allow reading between the lines: “The crowd was fed up with lies. They were in great power by the president and others, ”he told the Senate, which resumed operations this Tuesday.

These words were spoken at the same place where the invasion took place on the 6th, and the scenes were so violent that they were finally able to provoke the misrepresentation of many Republicans who were so loyal to Trump.

Until the day of the invasion, Mitch McConnell had not yet completely withdrawn from the presidency, which took a long time, given the importance of his position, and he admitted without fraud that Joe Biden was the winner of the November 3 presidential election. Related. However, his strengths show that there may be several Republicans considering a vote to oust Donald Trump, and that an investigation should already take place after the end of his term (and not all experts, according to the constitutional credibility of this test).

McConnell rejected Democrats’ pressure to speed up Trump’s investigation, but in a message to several party colleagues and Published by CNBC, Undecided on his own vote. “Although the press is full of speculation, I have not made a final decision on how I will vote, and would like to hear legal arguments when they are submitted to the Senate,” McConnell said.

READ  Ren Zhiqiang: Chinese tycoon imprisoned for 18 years for accusing Xi Jinping of handling coronavirus

The New York Times ” Wrote The Republican leader has repeatedly shown himself in the upper house of Congress, albeit personally “satisfied” with the democratic demand for Trump’s removal, that the president’s attitudes are capable of justifying “poverty as a process.”

Trump’s indictment has 17 Republican senators to pass in the Senate, who will have to step down from Democrats because a single sentence allows two-thirds of all senators to vote. Trump, once accused, needs another referendum later to stop running for public office, but only a simple majority is needed to approve the merger – something that Democrats can achieve alone.

You May Also Like

The nurse who refused to retire to help during infections died

The nurse who refused to retire to help during infections died

The FBI says Congress invaders are hoping to sell Pelosi's computer to Russia

The FBI says Congress invaders are hoping to sell Pelosi’s computer to Russia

Climate change is changing the tropical rain zone, the study warns

Climate change is changing the tropical rain zone, the study warns

He lived at a US airport for three months because he was afraid of Govt-19

He lived at a US airport for three months because he was afraid of Govt-19

The coronavirus vaccine is used in Brazil for the first dose within minutes after approval

The coronavirus vaccine is used in Brazil for the first dose within minutes after approval

Covid-19: Brasil volta a ter mais de mil mortes num dia e aproxima-se das 210 mil

Brazil has more than a thousand deaths in a single day and is approaching 210 thousand

About the Author: Mortimer Nelson

Evil tv buff. Troublemaker. Coffee practitioner. Unapologetic problem solver. Bacon ninja. Thinker. Professional food enthusiast.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *