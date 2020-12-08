Mixed welcome to talk about Trump opening rally in Florida

Reports that President Trump is holding a competitive rally in Florida to split the curtain on Joe Biden’s inauguration on January 20 drew mixed sentiments from Trump loyalists and condemnation from Democrats on Monday.

The media reported on Sunday Announcing his intention to campaign for the presidency again in 2024, he again cited evidence that the president was considering a rally in his adopted home state. The event will take place on January 20, the inauguration ceremony for President-elect Joe Biden, which will attract attention from at least one area.

In June 2019, Trump formally launched his 2020 re-election campaign at a rally in Orlando. Four years ago, he announced his 2016 presidential candidacy at the Trump Tower in Manhattan.

State Republican leader Joe Grutters said Monday that “no details have been asked” about Trump’s inauguration. But the president said he would welcome one if it progressed.

“I’m not asking for any details, but Florida will welcome our own state president anytime,” Crutters said. “It’s obvious based on the results Florida produced … people love him here … so it makes perfect sense if he decides to have one here.”

But West Palm Beach Democrats U.S. Representative Lois Frankel said the outgoing president’s public event was “rude, disrespectful and embarrassing.”

“The inauguration of a new president should mark the peaceful transition of one administration to another,” said Frankel, whose district includes Mar-e-Lago. “The counter-rally led by Donald Trump on that day will be rude, disrespectful and embarrassing.”

Frankel said Biden’s inauguration requires the full attention of the country, especially the national emergencies posed by the corona virus infection and the economic crisis.

“Throughout the COVID-19 epidemic and economic crisis, our new president, Joe Biden, must mobilize our country and the world as before,” Frankel said. “A Trump political event surrounding the inauguration will send the wrong message to the American people, our allies and our enemies, which will affect our domestic and national security.”

Willie Cardiola, who organizes pro-Trump street shows across Palm Beach County, said he heard Trump might plan an event in Florida. But Cardiola said the focus should be on the continuing challenges to the 2020 election results.

“Why is he planning a rally when he wins the election?” Cardiola said. “I stick my guns out that Trump is going to get four more years. I can’t relate to another rally, I can’t promote another rally because we have to do it first. I am a true believer that fraud has taken place in these swing states and it is going to go to the Supreme Court. ”

On Tuesday, states will submit a list of voters who will vote on behalf of their respective states to the Election College next week. That count will take place on December 14th.

Biden received more than the required 270 election votes in states that have already certified election results. Biden received 306 votes in the 2020 election and 232 votes for Trump. Biden won the popular vote with just over 7 million votes.

However he acknowledged that their numbers were not enough to defeat Trump’s bid to end the November 3 election.

The governor of the Republican Party of Georgia refuses to verify the signature, which gives us an easy victory. What’s wrong with this guy? What is he hiding? – Donald J. Trump (realDonaldTrump) December 7, 2020

Reporting from the USA Today network was used in this story.

This article first appeared in the Palm Beach Post: Mixed welcome in Florida to talk about rival Trump inauguration rally